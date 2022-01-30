Prince Albert Raiders postpone game against Brandon Wheat Kings due to COVID
The Prince Albert Raiders game scheduled for Saturday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings has been postponed due to COVID-19.
In a news release, the Western Hockey League (WHL) said the Raiders were unable to field a complete team due to multiple players on the COVID-19 protocol list and others experiencing non-COVID related illness.
The WHL requires each club ice a roster with a minimum of 14 healthy skaters in order to compete, which the Raiders were unable to do.
It is unclear when the game will be rescheduled for, but people with tickets to Saturday’s game are asked to keep their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled game.
“The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine,” the WHL said in the release.
