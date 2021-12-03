Prince Albert Raiders to donate 50/50 to family of man who died in farming accident

The Prince Albert Raiders are donating the proceeds from Friday’s 50/50 draw to the Swaby family fund.

Former Western Hockey League player Matt Swaby, 34, died in a farming accident on his cattle operation Nov. 26 East of Prince Albert.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online or at the Raider game against the Regina Pats at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.

A GoFundMe has been setup for Swaby’s family: wife Carla, and their three sons, ages six, four and two.

Swaby was a defenceman and a captain of the Edmonton Oil Kings and former player with Tri-City Americans.

He also played three seasons for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey team.

Swaby’s funeral will be held Dec. 3 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre at 1 p.m. and live streamed.