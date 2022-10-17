Prince Albert RCMP believes string of car thefts related
Prince Albert RCMP believes a series of vehicle thefts on Sunday may be related, according to a news release.
Around 1:30 p.m. police received the first report of an attempted vehicle theft at Little Red River Park.
Two men tried to steal a vehicle armed with a gun and bear mace, RCMP said. The driver was able to take off without being hurt.
Suspects wore bandanas over their faces, the release said.
RCMP said they were contacted around 3 p.m. about another theft of an older model white Ford F150 in Sturgeon Lake First Nation that happened hours prior. The license plate is 113 MUL.
The final report came around 4 p.m. from the Christopher Lake area, RCMP said. Three men armed with a gun stole an occupied 2015 black Dodge Ram with the license plate 012 IZK.
Suspects were hooded, with bandanas across their faces, and drove away in both the stolen black truck and a white truck, the release says. The driver was unharmed.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the RCMP.
