Prince Albert RCMP are working to locate a man wanted on sexual assault charges.

Police believe Luke Cook, 21, may be in Black Lake First Nation, Prince Albert or Saskatoon.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in Black Lake First Nation and were reported to police in December of 2020.

Cook is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 21, 2021.

Anyone with information on Cook’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.