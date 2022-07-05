Prince Albert RCMP say there may be more alleged victims in sexual exploitation investigation
RCMP in Prince Albert have charged a 21-year-old man after receiving a complaint about child luring.
The investigation began on June 4 and investigators determined a female youth and a man were having conversations of a sexual nature on social media, according to a media release.
Brady Robin faces a number of charges, including two counts of invitation to sexual touching, one count of sexual exploitation of a young person, one count of making sexually explicit material available, one count of possession of child pornography and three counts of failing to comply with orders.
Robin’s first court appearance was on July 4. He has been scheduled to appear again on July 11.
Police said they believe there may be other victims in the area. Anyone with information has been asked to call RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing and involves the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit as well as the RCMP digital forensics services unit.
-
-
Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa todayE-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategyMembers of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership raceThe Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
-
North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations childrenMembers from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chiefChiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
-
Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station WednesdayCalgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: sourceThe Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TVA new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.