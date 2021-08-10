Prince Albert RCMP seek suspect in alleged carjacking

Prince Albert RCMP received a report Saturday evening of a carjacking that occurred on the Little Red River First Nation.

According to police, a man approached a car that had pulled over on the side of the road and shot a gun towards the lone driver who had exited the car.

He then allegedly took the car and left the scene.

No one was hurt.

Glen Frederick Halkett, 25, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.