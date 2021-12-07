Prince Albert resident's parcels stolen from community mailbox

Theft from a shared mailbox has put a damper on Christmas for a Prince Albert homeowner.

“I had ordered some Christmas presents online,” said Jana Curran.

“I came out the day my parcels arrived and opened up the mailbox where the parcels were and then there was nothing there.”

Curran reported the theft from the mailboxes to Canada Post and the police. She believes it took place Nov. 23.

Canada Post advised her to contact the sender to seek compensation.

“I’ve heard back from one of the senders. And one of the vendors hasn’t contacted me back,” said Curran.

She says she’s out about $250 for the two items and it’s unlikely that she will have either the items or compensation by Christmas.

Canada Post told CTV News in an email statement that victims of theft should contact Canada Post's Customer Service, “so that we can look into it and potentially work with the sender. Additionally, customers should also contact the sender to begin their claim for a refund or have the parcel sent to them again.”

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in an email that officers regularly conduct neighbourhood patrols to deter illegal or suspicious activity and they encourage people to report any suspicious activity.

Canada Post said customers can also use the free FlexDelivery service which allows package delivery to a post office of the customer's choice instead of mailbox delivery.

“We also encourage customers to check their mailbox regularly and track their items online or on the Canada Post mobile app to follow the package's progress through our network,” said Canada Post in the statement.