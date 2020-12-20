The majority of local retailers in downtown Prince Albert report an increase in sales this holiday season compared to recent years, and some items are hard to keep in stock according to the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District Executive Director, Carolyn Carlton.

“There’s defiantly more people shopping downtown this holiday season,” she said.

Stores reported a good summer as well with more people heading downtown to sightsee.

One of the businesses to benefit from a renewed interest in outdoor activities is Fresh Air Experience. Owner and manager Ron Horn said sales of cross-country skis and snowshoes have more than doubled in recent years.

“They haven’t been this good since the early 1970’s,” Horn said. “Buying for the winter stuff started in the larger centres back in August and really in the industry, there’s no product left in North America.”

Horn said a few factors that led to more shoppers through the door included the closure of a major competitor, Gene’s Cycle and Sport.

Carlton said travel restrictions due to the pandemic and an increased awareness among consumers to shop local is spurring more people to shop in smaller business in communities close to home.

"We’ve had a few new stores open up just this fall so there’s a lot of new things that have opened up that people are coming to explore,” Carlton said.

Taiwos African & Caribbean Store is preparing to open in the coming weeks and Maker's Market opened in November.

“With the changes this year, I think people are becoming more nostalgic, they want to come down and go for a walk and see all the window displays,” Carlton said.

A #ShopLocalYPA contest is being sponsored by the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, City of Prince Albert and Prince Albert and Downtown Business Improvement District.

There are 21 prizes up for grabs to those who compete the entry requirements.

The hashtag #ShopLocalYPA aims to bring photos and reviews of local shops, products, services and shoppers together in one place for consumers.

“Using a hashtag #ShopLocalYPA which is helping people find more local store and different things to do within our own community,” Carlton said.

“If you buy local, so much of that money is circulated locally. Taxes are paid, we’re hiring local people, we, ourselves buy products and services in the community. What goes around comes around within that community. I don’t see Amazon supporting too many hockey teams or curling rinks,” Horn said.