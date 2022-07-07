Prince Albert, Sask. gun store owner wants answers after city removes baseball diamond ad

The City of Prince Albert has taken down a gun store's sponsorship sign at a community baseball diamond dugout — and the store's owners want it put back.

“As far as I can tell, it was just an arbitrary decision made because someone was offended,” Northern Elite Firearms co-owner Melanie Markling said.

She says she asked city officials to explain why the sign was taken down but received different answers and does not know the exact nature of the complaint.

“At first I was told that there was a concern about the proximity of the sign placement between the two elementary schools and the recent shooting in Texas,” said Markling.

The owners say they choose to support the Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association’s restoration project in the spring and paid sponsorship fees for two signs, one large sign for the back of a baseball dugout and a smaller sign to be placed around the outfield fence.

Markling says Northern Elite Firearms’ name and logo comply with Canadian business and advertising standards laws.

Minutes from Prince Albert City Council show that Northern Elite Firearms was included with other business names in Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association's April 25 proposal to city council for sign sponsorship at the ball diamonds. The signs were put up in May at ball diamonds in the East Hill neighbourhood along Olive Diefenbaker Drive East.

Markling says the large sign was removed without notice sometime this spring, but the smaller one on the outfield fence remains.

Prince Albert Minor Baseball Association said “the sign issue is between the two other parties,” declined further comment.

The City of Prince Albert also declined comment but in an interview on Tuesday, Mayor Greg Dionne said the sign was not approved by council and the matter is subject to a council vote.

Markling says she has applied to address council about the sign.

She says she’s aware some people have a fear of guns but to her, they are a tool for hunting and recreation.

“When I think about the kids that age on the ball diamond that’s meant for under 15, that’s the perfect age to get them started in firearm education,” Markling said.

In Canada, children 12 and up can get a possession and acquisition license, she says.

“So why wouldn’t we be teaching our kids about the importance of firearms. For me as a parent I want my kids to know what to do when they come across a firearm.”

Markling says they run a family-friendly business with axe throwing, a target shooting gallery and host kids' birthday parties.

The business has supported charities and sports groups in the past and they saw the ball diamond sponsorship as another way to support the community, she said.