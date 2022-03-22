Prince Albert, Sask. paramedics see rise in 'man down' calls
Prince Albert paramedics responded to 122 incidents from Sunday to Monday morning with a “significant increase” in “man down” calls.
“They might appear to be out of place for the time of day or area they are in and without any further investigation, someone calls 911 asking that help be sent,” Parkland Ambulance director of public affairs Lyle Karasiuk said in a media release.
He says an example of this was a call for a person sleeping at the entrance of an ATM.
Paramedics ask the public to establish if a person they see on the street needs help before calling paramedics.
“Please take the extra minute, maybe safely from your car, pull alongside the person and ask, ‘are you okay, do you need help,'" Karasiuk said.
Callers also need to be able to provide an address and ensure the person is still at the scene of the reported incident when paramedics arrive.
Paramedics arrive on the scene, for a man down call and find no one, Karasiuk said.
Sometimes a person may have fallen and just needs a hand up, not necessarily paramedic’s help, he said.
-
'We're disappointed': Red Deer officials, business owners sad to be shut out of World JuniorsThe 7000 seat Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer will be empty this August as the pucks drop for the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
-
-
B.C. volunteer heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugeesUpneet Kaur Bassi is a master’s of education student and a soon-to-be bride who’s heading for Poland Friday to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartmentsThe Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
-
School bus burns in southeast CalgaryFire crews were called to the southeast community of Dover on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a school bus that was on fire.
-
First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelectionManitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remainMetro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
-
Tourism industry optimistic about summer, but businesses need to find staffAfter struggling through the pandemic, Alberta’s tourism sector is looking towards summer 2022, while trying to regain the staff it lost.