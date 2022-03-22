Prince Albert, Sask. paramedics see rise in 'man down' calls

Prince Albert paramedics responded to 122 incidents from Sunday to Monday morning with a “significant increase” in “man down” calls.

“They might appear to be out of place for the time of day or area they are in and without any further investigation, someone calls 911 asking that help be sent,” Parkland Ambulance director of public affairs Lyle Karasiuk said in a media release.

He says an example of this was a call for a person sleeping at the entrance of an ATM.

Paramedics ask the public to establish if a person they see on the street needs help before calling paramedics.

“Please take the extra minute, maybe safely from your car, pull alongside the person and ask, ‘are you okay, do you need help,'" Karasiuk said.

Callers also need to be able to provide an address and ensure the person is still at the scene of the reported incident when paramedics arrive.

Paramedics arrive on the scene, for a man down call and find no one, Karasiuk said.

Sometimes a person may have fallen and just needs a hand up, not necessarily paramedic’s help, he said.