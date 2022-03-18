Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.

On Wednesday, PAPS said in a news release that Taya Rae Anne Sinclair, 24, was found dead Tuesday at the snow dump area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert. Police said her body had been burnt and she was considered the victim of a homicide.

"Although this information is correct, and both investigators and Victim Services were with the family at the time of the release, all details of her death had not yet been shared with Taya’s family before they were released publicly," PAPS said in Friday's release.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information and the extreme trauma Taya’s family is suffering at this very difficult time, the public release of these details resulted in surprise and added anguish for her family.

"For that, we are immensely sorry. Our error has left Taya’s family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable."

"We extend our sincere apologies and regret the premature release of these public details. It is never easy to speak with family about the loss of a loved one, but we should always be clear in the information that is provided.

"In this instance, we did not ensure Taya’s family was fully aware of the circumstances before we released information publicly, and we recognize the stress and heartbreak this has caused her family and friends, and our community."

PAPS said the force is committed to bringing those responsible for Sinclair's death before the courts and keeping her family informed by investigators and supported by its victim services unit.

"This is what Taya’s family, and all families, deserve from police. We must and will do better."

Sinclair's family said at a news conference Friday that they want her to be remembered as a person with spirit and heart, and a dearly loved family member.

“Our family would like to remind everybody that Taya mattered,” said her aunt Donna Aubichon. “Taya was tragically taken from us in a way that no human should ever be treated.”

The family declined to answer whether they accepted the apology from the Prince Albert Police Service, but did say “details on someone’s passing should not be shared until the family has been notified.”

The family also responded to PAPS' statement that the force would make a commitment to continue the investigation into Sinclair’s death and provide support through victim’s services.

“It's really hard to make a comment on that because as far as I'm aware, victim services and police services are two separate entities,” Aubichon said through a relative.

“Therefore, we as a family would like justice done. Our young lady is gone.”

“That a young woman would lose her life in such a tragic way speaks to problems in our society that persist, and which we are as the Metis Nation—Saskatchewan working to address,” said MN–S Minister of Women and Gender Equity Loretta King.

“As a community, a province and the country, we need to recognize violence against our women still continues. That events like this still happen and happen disproportionately to Metis, First Nations and Inuit women. These horrific incidences will continue until the barriers to the equitable participation of Indigenous women in every part of society and the economy are removed.”