Prince Albert, Sask. police looking for mom and two kids

Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children.

Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen Monday at 4:30 p.m. with her children

Ava Olsen, two, and Neil Pambrum, six, near the 600 block of Branion Drive in Prince Albert, according to a news release.

The three were walking in the area. Police believe Michelle does not have access to a vehicle.

Michelle was wearing a black shirt with a red flower print, black pants and black sandals.

Neil was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, a blue and grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Ava was last seen wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.

Michelle has also recently lived in Saskatoon.

Anyone who has seen them or has information on where they may be is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.