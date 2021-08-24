Prince Albert school divisions say masks required in all classrooms as part of COVID-19 plan
Prince Albert’s public and Catholic school divisions say masks will be required for Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 students when school starts up next week.
Prince Albert Catholic Schools and the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division jointly announced COVID-19 regulations on Tuesday.
They include mandatory masks in schools for all students, staff and visitors, as well as on school buses. Masks will not be required outdoors.
“The added layer of protection provided by masks indoors will allow extracurricular clubs, sports and activities to resume with appropriate protocols and enable parents to return to some in-person connections in schools,” reads a news release.
Plans will be reviewed regularly, according to the release, and schools are prepared for remote learning if needed.
The school divisions encouraged families and students to wash their hands regularly, maintain physical distancing and stay home and seek testing if they’re feeling sick.
