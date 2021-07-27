Prince Albert sees improvement in key crime statistic
Prince Albert saw a drop in violent and non-violent crime last year, according to the Statistics Canada Crime Severity Index.
When compared to cities with a population more than 10,000 people, Prince Albert drops from sixth place in 2019 and 2018 to seventh place in 2020 for overall crime.
“Our community and our police service were faced with different challenges in 2020,” said Police Chief Jonathan Bergen in a news release.
“In addition to targeted enforcement, the police service continues to deploy resources to proactive initiatives aimed at engaging with the wider community in a positive way while also working with government and agency partners to promote healthy lifestyles for individuals and families.”
The city is now ranked fifth for violent crime in 2020. In 2019, Prince Albert was ranked third.
The statistics represent the lowest overall ranking and the lowest non-violent ranking for Prince Albert in 10 years.
This year’s CSI statistics show violent crime is at its second-lowest level in the last decade.
-
Stampede not a super-spreader event: AHSThe Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday.
-
Calling for mandatory masks in schools when children return in SeptemberStudents are set to return to classes in September, without a requirement to wear masks at school.
-
Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfireDozens of properties are under a just-issued evacuation order for an area northeast of Cranbrook, B.C. officials announced Tuesday evening.
-
Unknown number of British Columbians' personal information for sale online after health company extortedCTV News has learned the personal information of British Columbians has been leaked online, with an unknown number of people and agencies potentially still vulnerable, after a data breach at a mental health services provider.
-
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contaminationThe company that produces Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning has issued a voluntary recall of the product due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Both sides back at table in Vale strikeUnited Steelworkers Local 6500 confirms talks with Vale continued Tuesday.
-
Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle for sixth Olympic medalCanadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
New cutting edge facility in southern Alberta to create jobs, cut emissions by creating biofuel from wasteThe Alberta government is supporting Canary Biofuels, an Alberta-based biofuel producer, with a $4.7M grant through the province's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) fund.
-
Waterloo Region groups pushing to get more girls involved in sportA new study from Canadian Women in Sport suggests one in four girls don’t plan to return to athletics post-pandemic.