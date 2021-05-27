Prince Albert wildfire caused by lightning strike, investigation finds

The City of Prince Albert says investigators have determined the Cloverdale wildfire northeast of the city was caused by a lightning strike within municipal boundaries.

The wildfire, which began May 17, grew to 5,583 hectares.

At least 75 households within City of Prince Albert boundaries, R.M. of Buckland and R.M. of Garden River were evacuated because of the fire.

The Ministry of Environment, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the City of Prince Albert completed the investigation.