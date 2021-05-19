Prince Albert wildfire leads to highway, road closures

As crews work to contain a wildfire raging in the Prince Albert area, RCMP are advising of road closures in the area.

A stretch of Highway 55 is now closed northeast of Prince Albert, RCMP said in a news release.

Highway 55 is closed from Meath Park to Prince Albert in both directions.

Drivers heading to Prince Albert from the north are advised to use Highway 355 West at Meath Park and Highway 2 South.

All major grid roads between Highways 55 and 355 are closed and being used to transport equipment and water, RCMP said.

People living in the Cecil Ferry area can use the ferry to evacuate the area and head to Prince Albert.

The closures are expected to be in place until at least Wednesday evening.