Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup

The Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.

Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday the under-18 female hockey national championship would be played “in a centralized location in Alberta” which has yet to be announced.

Vice president of events and properties for Hockey Canada Dean McIntosh says the decision was made due to logistical challenges brought on by COVID-19.

“With the plan to host one event in P.A. and one of our other championships in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, I think we felt that there could be a risk that one event would move forward and one would not,” McIntosh said.

“So how do we eliminate that risk? One of the things is to bring the events under one location and one umbrella.”

Esso Cup Chairman Robyn Wildey says the understanding and support from local sponsors have been key since the initial launch in 2020.

“They’ve been amazing to deal with. They’re so understanding, and without them, this event would not be successful,” said Wildey.

McIntosh says Hockey Canada has confirmed the national championship will be held in Prince Albert in 2023.