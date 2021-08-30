Prince Edward County man facing child pornography charges
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man from Wellington, Ont. with child pornography related charges following an investigation.
In a press release, the OPP said offiicers searched a home in the small town in Prince Edward County last Thursday and seized several electronic devices.
The accused, Andrew Morton, 51, is facing one count each of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography. He has been held for a bail hearing.
"Child sexual exploitation is a devastating reality in our communities. Every person held accountable is a step towards fighting this horrific act", said OPP Detective Superintendent Tina Chalk in the release.
Police say you can download a brochure on how to help combat child sexual exploitation at www.protectchildren.ca
Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.
