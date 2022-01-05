Prince Edward Island extends Food Security Program for children

Prince Edward Island’s Food Security Program for children will continue until the return to in-class learning on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Food Security Program provides pre-cooked meals to children who would have otherwise benefited from the PEI Healthy School Food Program.

“We’ve seen such a positive response to the PEI Healthy School Food Program, operated by PEI School Food Inc., and know that many Islanders rely on this program,” said Brad Trivers, Minister of Social Development and Housing in a written release.

“This is a stressful time for parents, children, educators and everyone in between. Everyone has the inclusive right to food and we want to make sure that families continue to have physical, social and economic access to basic needs including sufficient and nutritious food.”

The department says it has received more than 400 applications since registration for the program opened Dec. 30, 2021. Families who have already registered do not have to register again for subsequent meal deliveries. Families yet to register can still do so.

The first delivery for the program is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 5.