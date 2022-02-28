Prince Edward Island farmers destroy 136 million kilos of spuds
Potato farmers on Prince Edward Island say that by Friday they expect to have finished destroying about 136 million kilograms of potatoes.
That's the final day of a federal-provincial program to provide some compensation for the destruction.
The Island farmers were left with the huge surplus of potatoes after the discovery of potato wart in two fields last year prompted a ban on exports to the United States in November.
The fungal parasite spreads through the movement of infected potatoes, soil and farm equipment, and though it poses no threat to human health, it leaves potatoes disfigured and can greatly decrease crop yields.
Colton Griffin, a potato farmer from Elmsdale, P.E.I., says his farm alone has destroyed about seven million kilograms of potatoes so far, and the financial impact will be felt for the next 20 to 25 years.
Shipments from P.E.I. to Puerto Rico resumed Feb. 9, and a decision on allowing exports to the rest of the United States is expected in the next two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2022.
-
