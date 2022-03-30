Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19

The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.

Premier Dennis King confirmed the news on social media on Wednesday.

King says he developed mild symptoms on Monday and stayed home from his office and the legislature on Tuesday.

According to King, he initially tested negative for COVID-19, but his symptoms worsened overnight. He says he took another test Wednesday morning and that test came back positive.

King says he will be isolating at home for the rest of the week.

DATA RELEASED TUESDAY

On Tuesday, P.E.I. reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, however, there was a slight drop in hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, 19 people were in hospital with COVID-19, and the province reported 3,487 active infections.

