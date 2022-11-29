Prince Edward Island reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, slight decrease in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

To date, 79 people on P.E.I. have died of COVID-19.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly decreased this week compared to last, from four to three. As of Saturday, one person had been receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. increased this week to 302, compared to the previous week’s report of 217.

The province says 161 tests, on average, were conducted each day. More than 22 per cent of people tested for COVID-19 tested positive.

The median age of new cases reported this week is 59.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, the province says one long-term care facility and two separate facilities had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A full breakdown of the weekly COVID-19 report is available online.