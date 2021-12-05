Prince Edward Island reports five new COVID-19 cases Saturday

P.E.I. reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says one case involves an individual in their 70s, one in the 50s, two in their 40s, and one case is in an individual under the age of 12.

Two of the cases are travel-related and are self-isolating. Two are contacts of a previous case and have been isolating. One of the cases is a close contact of a case and contact tracing is underway.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. To date, the province has had 387 cases.

SCHOOL-RELATED CASE

Public health says one of the cases is a student at Ecole La-Belle-Cloche, a francophone school in Fortune Bridge. Close contacts are being contacted by public health with instructions for isolation and testing. Both testing and a deep cleaning of the school will take place Sunday.

NEW COVID-19 EXPOSURES

There are also three new public exposures in Souris:

Sunday, Nov. 28:

• Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway) between 3:00 pm and 4:10 pm

• Co-op Souris (85 Main Street) between 4:15 pm and 4:45 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

• Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran’s Memorial Highway) between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Anyone at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who are not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19. Individuals should also continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure and get re-testing if symptoms develop.

Anyone at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should get tested.

FLIGHT EXPOSURE

There is also one flight exposure notification:

• Air Canada flight 8218 that departed from Montreal on Dec. 2 and arrived in Charlottetown on Dec. 3.

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, get tested.