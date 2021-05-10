Prince Edward Island reports one new case; 10 cases remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, the case involves a personin their 30s that had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

They tested positive through routine testing. The individual is self-isolating contact tracing is underway.

P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 186 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure related to Friday's case.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the specified times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Pilot House (70 Grafton Street)

Monday, May 3 from noon to 2 p.m. (test on Saturday, May 8).



Montana’s (31 Babineau Avenue)

Thursday, May 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (test on Sunday, May 9).

Anyone who was at either of the establishments above should get tested on the date noted. If anyone who visited either location is symptomatic, they should self-isolate until a negative result is received.

Also, anyone who was at Home Hardware (115 St. Peter’s Rd.) on Thursday, May 6 from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m. should monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.