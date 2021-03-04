Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says the new case involves a man in his 60s and is a close contact to a previously reported case.

Morrison says the man originally tested negative, but after developing symptoms tested positive.

Public health says he is self-isolating and public health is following up with him daily.

P.E.I. currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. To date, they have had a total of 138 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

