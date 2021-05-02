Prince Edward Island reports one new COVID-19 cases Sunday; contact tracing underway

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In a release, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the new case involves an individual in their 20s who had recently travelled to P.E.I. from within Atlantic Canada.

The individual is in self-isolation and being followed daily by public health. Contact tracing is underway.

P.E.I. currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 182 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

“As importation of COVID-19 remains a concern, Islanders are reminded of the importance of self-isolating upon arrival into the province,” said the news release. “Those travelling in or out of PEI should only do so for essential purposes at this time. “

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.