Prince Edward Island reports three new cases of COVID-19, has nine active cases
Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer is reporting three new COVID-19 cases today.
In a news release, Dr. Heather Morrison says the new cases involve two people in their 60s and another person in their 70s.
One of the people recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada while the other cases are under investigation.
Officials also say anyone who flew on Air Canada Flight 8332 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Sept. 26 is advised to monitor closely for COVID-19 and to visit a drop-in testing site if symptoms develop.
The Island currently has nine active cases of novel coronavirus and has had 299 cases since the pandemic began.
As of last Saturday, 93.6 per cent of people 12 and over had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.2 per cent of those eligible for a shot are fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.
-
Durham MPP removed from role after misrepresenting vaccination status: provinceA Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from her post after misrepresenting her vaccination status.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation eventsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challengesIt took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest CalgaryCalgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.
-
Border communities call for a regional approach to COVID-19 regulationsWith constant changes being made to COVID-19 regulations across the Maritimes, local officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hoping their provincial governments will apply the same restrictions.
-
Cowessess First Nation marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U of A research supports reports of Merck pill efficacyAn Edmonton-tested antiviral pill that is said to cut COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in half is now being reviewed by Health Canada.
-
Sask. liquor stores require vaccine proofMany Saskatchewan liqour store customers were unaware they needed to bring proof of vaccination to buy alcohol for the weekend on Friday.
-
Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issuesSince the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.