Prince Edward Island reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, first case identified as the Omicron variant

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 36.

Two of the new cases are travel related and one is a close contact of a previous case. One of the new cases is under the age of 12, one is in their 30s, and one is in their 60s. The province says contact tracing is complete and all are self-isolating.

“We have received confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg that we have at least one case of the Omicron variant in P.E.I. This is one of the cases that is associated with the outbreak at St.FX University,” says Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health.

“It was not a surprise to learn the genetic sequencing was that of Omicron and I expect more of our cases will be confirmed as this variant in the coming days. We are seeing COVID-19 spreading faster than ever before, which is consistent with Omicron.”

Morrison says the best thing Islanders can do to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and its variants, including Omicron, is to be fully vaccinated.

“If you are eligible to be immunized, or eligible for a booster, please book an appointment online or call the vaccine booking line,” says Morrison.

“Now is the time to take additional steps to limit importation and spread of Omicron. Now is the time to add every layer of protection we can to reduce our individual and collective risk.”

CASE NUMBERS

Since mid-November, P.E.I. has had 94 cases, or 22 per cent, of the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The rolling average daily case count for the last 24 days is over two cases per day. This is the highest amount of sustained COVID-19 activity we have experienced since the pandemic began,” says Morrison.

“We’ve had outbreaks in five workplaces, two schools, one group home, and other cases have impacted two early-learning child care centres and numerous sports teams.”

Morrison says the province’s public health and testing capacity are under significant strain. The province is still able to do contact tracing, however Morrison says they are considering alternatives to identify close and casual contacts if the current levels of transmission continue.

RESTRICTIONS RETURN

“Adjusting to Omicron will take work and effort and it really couldn’t have happened at a worse time as we prepare to gather for the holidays,” says Morrison.

“I know we will adjust and we will get through this by focusing on restricting our own individual activities for a short period of time to support the collective well-being of the province.”

Effective Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 a.m., until early January, the following temporary measures will be in place:

Travel -

Everyone travelling to P.E.I. will be asked to wait to get the result of their point of entry test before going to public places.

It is strongly recommended that individuals travelling to P.E.I., with the P.E.I. pass, take a test on day four and they are now asked to follow modified isolation during those first four days.

Masking -

Masks will continue to be required in indoor public places. The province suggests wearing a medical grade or three layer mask, making sure it fits well and covers your nose and mouth.

Masks can only be removed when actively eating or drinking.

Masks can no longer be removed when seated at organized gatherings, such as worship services or concerts.

Masks are to be worn at workplaces where physical distancing can not be maintained.

Masks should be worn in outdoor spaces when you are in close contact with people from outside your household.

Gathering Limits -

The limit for personal gatherings is reduced to a maximum of 20 people, as a means to reduce transmission. This limit includes people in your household.

Worship services can continue with physical distancing between people of different households. Masks are to be worn at all times, including when seated and when singing.

Long-term Care Facilities -

Long-term care and community care residents must be fully vaccinated, including a third booster, to go out on community visits.

Visitors to long-term care, community care, or acute care facilities should continue to wear medical-grade masks at all times when visiting and avoid visiting if they are not feeling well.

Individuals who travelled within Canada are not permitted to visit long-term care, community care, or acute care settings until they have had at least two negative tests, including a test on day four.

Staff and volunteers at long-term care, community care, or acute care facilities who travelled within Canada need at least one negative test prior to reporting to work and will be required to strictly adhere to the medical masks policy and follow an enhanced testing schedule. Ideally, staff and volunteers should not return to work until a second negative test on day four.

International travellers, including staff, volunteers, and visitors, are unable to enter a long-term care, community care, or acute care setting until they have had three negative tests and individuals must complete all federal quarantine requirements.

Schools -

Schools will remain open for the next three days, prior to the Christmas break, adhering to the current measures, including cohorting and masking. Public health will make a recommendation in early January regarding the reopening of schools in 2022 or a possible delay.

Recreational Activities -

There will be no travel to or from P.E.I. to participate in recreational activities, including sports and arts and culture events, regardless of age.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League are exempt from travel restrictions for the time being.

There will be no tournaments of any sort in P.E.I., regardless of the age of participants. However, regular practices and league games can occur involving a maximum of 50 participants in one day.

Businesses -