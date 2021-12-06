Prince Edward Island reports three new COVID cases, 22 active

Prince Edward Island announced three new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 22.

Health officials said one of the new cases involves an individual in their 40s, one involves a person in their 20s and one involves a child under the age of 12.

Two of the cases are related to travel outside of the province and one is a close contact of a previously announced case.

The child is a student at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy. Out of an abundance of caution, officials said the school was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday to allow time for children and staff to be tested and for enhanced cleaning. A decision will be made regarding the reopening of the school when test results are available.

A public health briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

There have been 392 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.