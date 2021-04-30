Prince Edward Island reports two new COVID-19 cases Friday, both related to travel

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, the new cases involve an individual in their 20s and one in their 50s. Both cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic region and the individuals are self-isolating, as required.

P.E.I. currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 181 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE

Health officials on the island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure related to Friday's cases.

Anyone who was on the following flight should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, they should visit a testing site and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

Air Canada flight AC8302 on April 28

From Montreal to Charlottetown

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 12

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.