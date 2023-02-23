Prince Edward Island to see 250 additional rental units, housing lots

A housing program started in November will see the development of more than 250 new rental units and lots on Prince Edward Island.

According to the province, $48.7 million will be spent on the project, through the Housing Development Challenge program, which aims to create more housing across P.E.I.

The province says 13 projects have been approved, including 221 rental units and 45 lots:

Greensview3 Limited Partnership – 15 units – Stratford

Kreative Rentals – 22 units – Montague

Anchored Construction Group – 20 units – Montague

Layton & Martin Graham – 6 units – Tignish

M&S Rentals. – 18 units – Kensington

OAS Trailside Developments – 24 units – Charlottetown

North Shore Investments – 16 units – Morell

R.E.M. Properties – 24 units – Miscouche

Z&C Flourish International – 24 units – Charlottetown

IPAX – 28 units – Summerside

Arsenault Bros Holdings. – 24 units – Summerside

MDB Ventures – 20 lots – Montague

Doyle & Feehan Construction – 25 lots – Pleasant Grove

The province says it will continue to accept applications for the program for future consideration, if the program is extended.