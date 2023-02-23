iHeartRadio

Prince Edward Island to see 250 additional rental units, housing lots


For rent sign (Shutterstock)

A housing program started in November will see the development of more than 250 new rental units and lots on Prince Edward Island.

According to the province, $48.7 million will be spent on the project, through the Housing Development Challenge program, which aims to create more housing across P.E.I.

The province says 13 projects have been approved, including 221 rental units and 45 lots:

  • Greensview3 Limited Partnership – 15 units – Stratford
  • Kreative Rentals – 22 units – Montague
  • Anchored Construction Group – 20 units – Montague
  • Layton & Martin Graham – 6 units – Tignish
  • M&S Rentals. – 18 units – Kensington
  • OAS Trailside Developments – 24 units – Charlottetown
  • North Shore Investments – 16 units – Morell
  • R.E.M. Properties – 24 units – Miscouche
  • Z&C Flourish International – 24 units – Charlottetown
  • IPAX – 28 units – Summerside
  • Arsenault Bros Holdings. – 24 units – Summerside
  • MDB Ventures – 20 lots – Montague
  • Doyle & Feehan Construction – 25 lots – Pleasant Grove

The province says it will continue to accept applications for the program for future consideration, if the program is extended.

