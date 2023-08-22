Prince George RCMP officer charged with assault amid ongoing manslaughter case

A B.C. Mountie who was charged with manslaughter earlier this year has been charged with assault in an unrelated case.

Prince George RCMP Const. Paul Ste-Marie has been charged "in connection with their involvement in the arrest of an individual" in August of 2022, according to a statement from the BC Prosecution Service issued Tuesday.

No further details were provided. Ste-Marie is next due in court on Oct. 4.

In February of this year, a Prince George RCMP constable with the same name was one of two officers charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2017 death of Dale Culver, an Indigenous man.

The BC Prosecution Service would not confirm that the accused in both cases are the same person.

At the time charges were laid in Culver's case, a spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP said Ste-Marie and his co-accused remained on active duty. An additional three officers were charged with obstruction of justice in that case.

All five officers have pleaded not guilty and a preliminary inquiry in the manslaughter case is set for January of 2024.

Culver's family, as well as Indigenous leaders, criticized the length of time it took to lay charges in connection with the death, questioning why it took nearly six years.