Prince George RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Police in Prince George have shared a sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault on a stranger that happened in the city more than a month ago.

Prince George RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they were contacted shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, by a woman who said she had just been sexually assaulted by a stranger near the 400 block of George Street.

Asked why the detachment didn't notify the public of the incident sooner, a spokesperson told CTV News via email that investigators had to wait for the suspect sketch to be completed and the sketch artist's report to be submitted before it could post anything about the suspect.

"We are releasing a forensic sketch of the suspect in the hopes that someone in the community will be able to identify this individual," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, in the news release.

"If you recognize this person, please contact a police officer by calling our non-emergency line."

Police described the suspect as approximately 35 years old with a slim build, a short goatee, and hair in tight braids with dyed-blond tips. He stands between 5'9" and 6' tall and weighs roughly 190 to 200 pounds.

Police said he had two earrings in his left ear and was wearing a red polka-dot shirt at the time of the assault.

The non-emergency number for Prince George RCMP is 250-561-3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.