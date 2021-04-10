Prince Harry and Meghan honour Prince Philip with brief tribute

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, released a brief statement about his grandfather’s death on Friday.

The couple, who moved to California last March, posted a simple tribute on their charitable foundation’s website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement reads. “Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed.”

The tribute remained up on the Archewell Foundation homepage as of Saturday morning.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California amid tension with the Royal Family and have since stepped away from their royal duties.

Prince Harry plans to attend the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, which is to be held on April 17. Meghan, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor to avoid flying so she will not be in attendance.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, didn’t pay their own tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, but instead retweeted the official statement from the Royal Family’s Twitter account.

Prince Philip’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday. He was 99. He had recently been hospitalized for a month for a pre-existing heart condition before he returned home to Windsor Castle on March 16.