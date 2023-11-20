Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
The Canucks were hosting the San Jose Sharks.
Harry is the founder and the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which runs the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
Harry attended the game alongside his wife Meghan Markle, local Indigenous leaders, B.C. Premier David Eby and Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports Minister Lana Popham.
Rogers Arena will be the host venue for the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. The games will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16 in 2025.
Prince Harry is the second royal to attend a Canucks game.
Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's late grandmother, graced a pre-season match between Vancouver and San Jose in 2002.
The Queen dropped the puck in a ceremonial opening faceoff, then retired to a special box to watch the first period along with her husband Prince Philip, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, then-B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and IslamophobiaEdmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a monthAn Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
Halifax tent fire fuels fear there will be more to comeA tent fire in Halifax Tuesday has sparked concern that it could be the first of many this winter.