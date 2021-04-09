Prince Philip: Palace asks mourners not to gather in crowds, lay flowers

Buckingham Palace is asking mourners hoping to pay tribute to Prince Philip to do so by following pandemic guidelines.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the palace has asked residents to stay away from the Royal Residences and to adhere to government guidelines, including not gathering in crowds.

People grieving Prince Philip, who died on Friday at age 99, have been leaving flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute. Mourners also gathered to take photos of the official notice of the prince’s death, which hung outside Buckingham Palace for an hour.

The palace is asking that in place of flowers, people make a donation to a charity in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, and an online book of condolence has been opened for mourners to sign.