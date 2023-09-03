Prince's Island transforms into Pride Park for weekend events

There were multiple events at Prince's Island Park Saturday as part of the annual Calgary Pride Festival.

A special Pride cabaret Saturday afternoon saw several drag performers showcase their talents.

Participants and organizers say drag is a chance to express their identity through various art forms.

"It's about self-expression," said drag artist Felicia Bonee. "It's about fun, it's about queer joy, it's a love letter to all those kids who grew up in their bedroom listening to their favourite songs and dancing around."

Calgary Pride communications manager Anna Kinderwater added, "Our slogan this year has been 'come out, come out, whoever you are,' right? So we're hoping that folks who do come that they're respectful to the folks around them as well, again we're here to celebrate and we're here to meet each other with respect and kindness and care."

Saturday's events were for adults only, but Sunday features an all-ages day from noon to 9:30 p.m. and includes a movie in the park.