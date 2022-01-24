Princess Elizabeth Public School closing to in-person learning, again
As of Tuesday, Princess Elizabeth Public School in London, Ont. will be closed to in-person learning.
According to a release from the board, students will transition from in-person to remote learning until Jan. 31.
“Administration has determined that operational concerns related to staffing issues are requiring this shift to remote learning,” reads the release.
The board says classroom teachers will contact families to coordinate synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities.
Princess Elizabeth Public School also closed to in-persn learning in December, citing "an increased number of COVID-19 cases being reported."
