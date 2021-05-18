Princess Margaret Cottage Lottery to fund cancer research

You could score a restful getaway at a cottage to call your own and help cure cancer at the same time.

There are three waterfront homes up for grabs in the Princess Margaret Cottage Lottery this summer; in Georgian Bay, Muskoka and Kawartha.

Each home is priced at more than $1-million and comes a $50,000 cash prize.

Ticket packs start as low as $25, with proceeds helping to fund cancer research.

"It is really these trials that will fuel novel new therapies that will not only benefit cancer patients in Ontario and Canada, but really cancer patients around the world," says Ramona Oss with the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

