Printable COVID-19 vaccination record now available in Sask.

A printable record that shows the details of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination is now available to Saskatchewan people.

The province said Monday the record is available on the eHealth Saskatchewan website through a person’s MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account.

The record will contain the person’s name, date of birth, and the location they received the vaccine, in addition to the date and brand of vaccination.

People who don’t have a MSHR account are still able to set one up through eHealth’s website.

The province said it is still working with the federal government to develop an official proof of vaccination certificate for international travel, which will be release this fall.