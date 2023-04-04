Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018

The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.

Pogue was killed during a robbery at a Cambridge plaza in 2018.

The judge ruled the accused would be sentenced as an adult, and for the first time, could be identified publically.

Peter Bouctsis was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years, dating back to the time of his arrest in 2018.

Justice David Broad, describing the reasoning behind his decision, said the planning of the robbery that night showed clear foresight.

He also cited Bouctsis’ behaviour while in custody, referencing reports that he continued to use and deal drugs.

The judge noted that Bouctsis has been charged with three offences while in custody: two are related to assaults he was allegedly involved in in May 2020 and July 2021, the third is a bribery charge, related to an incident in September 2022.

It’s alleged that Bouctsis bribed the program manager at the facility where he was being held after a cellphone was seized by police. It’s alleged Bouctsis used the phone and was worried there might be incriminating evidence on it that could be used against him.

Justice Broad described those allegations as “shocking and perplexing”, adding that Bouctsis “has been unable to control his draw to the criminal lifestyle” while in custody.

The judge also addressed Pogue’s mother and family, saying Tuesday’s sentence means Bouctsis will face conditions even after he’s released from prison.

Justice Broad saved his last words for Bouctsis.

“This is your opportunity to turn your life around and devote yourself to becoming the productive member of society that I know you’re capable of.”

MOTHER’S REACTION TO SENTENCE

Hayley Schultz, Pogue’s mother, listened to Bouctsis’ sentencing over Zoom.

“It's been four and a half years of utter hell,” she said afterwards. "Today I know Bradley is resting at ease, knowing that so many people fought for justice for him."

Schultz spoke to CTV News while holding a stuffed bear with her son's ashes inside.

She was happy with the judge’s sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

“I’m just so grateful that’s what the judge decided, which was the right choice,” Schultz said. "It has absolutely affected every aspect of my life. I know that there are other families that are also grieving for different reasons. My child was taken from me for absolutely no reason at all. You do a horrendous crime like that, you deserve the time that you get. I am just grateful that the law did the right thing."

Schultz feels like she and her family can finally move on.

"We will start to put our lives back together," she said. "Bradley's daughter is almost seven years old now, she looks exactly like her Daddy. She lives just a beautiful, sheltered life and doesn't know any of the bad. My sons are going to be grateful to have their mom back. It's been a really rough road for me over the last four and a half years. We’re all looking forward to putting closure to this and remembering Bradley for the brave, relentless, courageous young man that he was. We will not think twice about Peter Bouctsis ever again."

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2018

Pogue, 24, was killed in Cambridge on Nov. 19, 2018.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Pogue went to Brierdale Plaza in order to sell a pound of marijuana.

Bouctsis, who was 17-years-old at the time, approached him with a plan to steal the drugs.

Court heard that Bouctsis pointed his gun at Pogue and asked: “What is worth more, a pound of weed or your life?”

When Pogue tried to knock the gun out the man’s hand, Bouctsis pulled the trigger.

VERDICT AND PRE-SENTENCING

In December 2021, Bouctsis was found guilty of second-degree murder.

The defence argued that he didn’t intend to kill Pogue, but the judge disagreed.

“[His] question to Bradley Pogue of what he valued more, one pound of marijuana or his life, demonstrates that he fully appreciated that the gun in his hand could kill,” said Justice Broad.

“[Bouctsis’s] actions were neither impulsive nor spontaneous,” he noted, saying Bouctsis had worn a hoodie to conceal his identity and was carrying a loaded gun.

The judge also described Bouctsis as “an active and successful drug dealer acknowledging making between $8,000 and $10,000 per week.”

During sentencing hearings that spanned several days, the crown had argued that Bouctsis should be sentenced as an adult.

The judge said the defense acknowledged that Bouctsis is not ready to be integrated into society, but they argued he had good prospects for rehabilitation, and that the stigma of a second-degree murder charge would impact that future.

The judge sided with the crown.

“I am satisfied that a youth sentence will not be of sufficient length to hold [Bouctsis] accountable for his offending behaviour,” Justice David Broad said.

OTHER CHARGES

Two other people have been charged in connection to Pogue’s death.

Adam DeGannes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a six-year sentence, while Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.