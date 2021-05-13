Privacy watchdog closes file on complaint against federal political parties The federal privacy watchdog has closed the file on a complaint about the data-harvesting practices of three national political parties. Quebec’s new proposed language bill has English communities in western Quebec concerned English communities in the Pontiac are concerned about a major push by the Quebec government to strengthen and protect the French language across the province. RCMP searching for missing Salt Spring Island woman Salt Spring Island RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 'We're just trying to find out what happened': Family looking for answers following homicide of Winnipeg woman Family members of 27-year-old Jasmine Normand, who was found deceased in Winnipeg on Monday, are asking the public for any information on the events leading up to her death.