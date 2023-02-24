Private health clinic opening in Halifax

A condominium complex on Young Street in Halifax surrounded by restaurants will soon share a space with a private health clinic.

Randy Stevens came up with the business idea after experiencing personal issues with finding appointments at his local clinic in Chester.

“With my health issues, I need to be monitored on an ongoing basis and the current healthcare situation, where it is today, just can’t do that for me,” said Stevens.

With the current state of health-care in Nova Scotia, Stevens said he came up with an idea to invest in a primary health clinic led by nurse practitioners (NPs).

“I’m not taking away from ER’s or any others. I thought it was a place for this kind of a clinic,” he said.

To access the services, people have to buy a monthly subscription. From minor respiratory issues to prescription refills and pre-natal checkups, Bluenose Health will provide these services at varying costs. Stevens said this will help alleviate some of the stress on health care.

Bluenose Health is not the first clinic to open its doors in Nova Scotia. The province saw a Quebec health firm open its doors last year. However, it closed six months later.

Nurse practitioner Tammy O’Rourke said private clinics are a good option, considering health-care workers are burning out in the public system.

“NPs want to provide service to the public and I’m sure they’d much rather be in a public model, but it’s very difficult for them to get employment where they’re paid what they’re worth,” said O’Rourke.

Others believe the switch to private primary health care will have negative impacts on the public sector.

“We don’t have an indefinite number of NP’s in our system. Where are they getting these NP’s from? If they are pulling them out of the public system, then it makes things worse for the public sector,” said Bob Barkwell, a former physician and executive director of the Nova Scotia Health Coalition.

Bluenose Health will have two nurse practitioners. The clinic begins operating on Monday. Clients are required to book an appointment online in advance.

