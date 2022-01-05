Private investigation launched in fatal Essex County collision that killed young boy

The family of Ethan Spada has retained the law firm of Greg Monforton and partners, to investigate a collision on Nov. 10, 2021 that claimed the young boy’s life.

Spada, 2, was a passenger in a vehicle that was allegedly hit by an impaired driver at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road.

“We’re gathering evidence right now so that we can understand how this happened,” says lawyer Dina Mejalli, partner at Monforton’s law firm.

Mejalli says they’re looking to speak to any witnesses in connection to the collision, and tells CTV News the result of their investigation “could lead to a lawsuit for the at-fault driver.”

Mejalli says any detail, no matter, how small, is needed.

“They [witnesses] may think that it’s minor or irrelevant. But I’d ask that they call anyways so that we can piece together, not only for any future action but also to give some sort of closure to this family so that they can understand what happened and how it happened,” says Mejalli.

She says the family is crushed by the loss of a young boy, and his mother, Avery Parent is still recovering from injuries she suffered in the collision.

“They’ve lost a son. A grandson. [It’s a] very difficult time,” says Mejalli. “They have passed along to me their thanks to the community. The community has been wonderful to them and extremely supportive and right now they’re grieving like any family would and dealing with real-life injuries.”

Darrin James Obermok, 55, the driver of the second vehicle, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death.