Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver

For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.

Loon Island, which sits on Pavilion Lake, just off the Sea to Sky Highway north of Lillooet, is on the market for just $599,000. However, the property’s assessed value is just under $400,000, according to BC Assessment.

The island is a four-hour drive from Vancouver, and 45 kilometres from The Village of Cache Creek.

Realtor Kevin Scharfenberg describes the property as a “three-season,” 900 square-foot, one-and-a-half-storey home on 0.46 acres of land that “offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.”

The listing boasts 575 feet of waterfront, panoramic lake views, two small cabins that could be turned into guest houses, a storage shed and a large dock. The main house, built in 2015, has two bedrooms, a wood stove, a solar power system and propane-fueled hot water system.

The house is “thoughtfully designed and constructed on sturdy concrete piles, ensuring durability and longevity,” Scharfenberg writes.

“Access to the lake is limited so you get to enjoy it yourself. If you have never been to Pavillion Lake, you really should check out how beautiful it is,” the listing continues.

Possible catches are that the island is fully off-the-grid, and while the main house does have a bathroom, it has a composting toilet that still needs to be connected. There’s also an outhouse outside with another composting toilet.