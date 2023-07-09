Private island in 'very sought-after' location in Muskoka for sale at $32.5M

A private island with four standalone cottages in a “very sought-after” location in the Muskoka Lakes has just been put up on the market.

This week, Fawn Island, a nine bedroom, eight bathroom listing in the heart of Lake Joseph, hit the market for $32.5-million, and it can be accessed by boat from a member’s only private docking facility about five minutes away.

“It’s not only private from the surrounding properties, but it’s private within the island,” Chestnut Park sales representative, Marilyn Mannion, told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

Fawn Island serves as an “ideal family compound,” Mannion says, with sunrise to sunset exposure from all across the island, it boasts ideal swimming waters for all age groups as well as gentle terrain for younger children.

Of the five buildings situated on the island, four have bedrooms.

“The Lodge was designed as the gathering place for everybody to come to,” Mannion said.

The newly-constructed, open-concept cottage “flows as one big space” from its massive family room to its bright Muskoka room, and has three bedrooms complete with their own separate bathrooms on the second floor.

The Glass House is incredibly unique, Mannion noted.

“It’s a very unique structure, sits right at the water’s edge, and it’s almost, because its glass, you can’t really even see it,” Mannion said, pointing to this particular cottage’s floor to ceiling glass walls.

The one-bedroom Canoe House “embodies the heritage of Muskoka” as its original structure still sits on the island, Mannion said.

There is also the West Boathouse, complete with two bedrooms and huge docking, and the East Boathouse, which is newly built with four boat slips in addition to the two at the west side.

The listing, which hit the market at the end of June, has not yet seen any offers, but Mannion says the real estate market in cottage country is still going strong.

“I would say 2021 was probably the most outstanding year in history, being in the middle of COVID, being in multiple lockdowns, and people not being able to go anywhere,” Mannion said, adding there was no significant change in 2022.

“There was a point in time where a $5 million listing was considered a very high-end listing. Now, you’re seeing listings at $18 and $19-million.”