Private member’s bill seeks changes to northern health travel grant

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha wants to see changes to the northern health travel grant.

That program reimburses northern Ontario patients for part of their expenses when they must travel more than 100 kilometres for medical treatment.

Mantha introduced Bill 13 after hearing from constituents about the high cost of gas, food and accommodations. Those costs make it difficult for anyone who must travel for medical treatment.

“Getting a commission established to look at improving, not just the cost or the reimbursement of the northern health travel grant, but the delivery of it,” Mantha said.

“Is there a way that we can improve or enhance it a lot quicker so that people don’t have to worry about it coming in late?”

If passed, Mantha’s bill would create a committee to look into the program’s effectiveness, including seeking feedback from northerners.

“The travel grant does not cover all costs -- in fact, it doesn’t cover your meals and it doesn’t cover the majority of your accommodation expenses considering how high hotel costs are nowadays,” said Donna Stewart, executive director of Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board.

Stewart said the travel grant is especially used by patients who may be on social assistance, but when other expenses increase, health care tends to take a back seat.

“I would fear that our clients do not access medical care as a result of the fact that they can’t afford it,” she said.

Private member’s bills are almost never approved, because they are usually introduced by opposition MPPs and lack support in the legislature. But Mantha said he’s aiming to be an exception.

“I’m hoping that the government is going to be receptive along with my colleagues from the opposition -- from all parties. I’ve been working with them,” he said.

“It’s something that we need. It’s something that northern Ontarians need.”

Bill 13 will be debated at its second reading when MPPs return to Queen’s Park next week.