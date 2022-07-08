Private members bill that will give power to pensioners reaches critical stage

Algoma Steel, Nortel, Eatons, Sears — there have been several cases over the years of companies going out of business and taking their workers’ pensions with them.

Chuck and Eileen McEwan have the rare distinction of both being affected, as Chuck worked for Nortel for 38 years.

“It still gets me fired up,” he told CTV News London regarding the 13 year fight to get pension rights to the thousands of Nortel employees that were left in dire circumstance. “I talked to many of them and a lot of them were really hit hard because we just simply were not prepared and we're desperate.”

Eileen is still fighting for her pension after Sears went out of business in 2017.

Her circumstance is different than most Sears employees, who had their pensions topped up by the provincial government, but because she worked in the transportation department of the company, that fell under federal law.

“I didn't think any of the things I paid into the Sears pension plan, but after that, they came out and said but SLH employees will not be topped up because they're under the federal government rules,” she said.

That disparity is what a private members bill from Sarnia MP Marilyn Gladu is looking to correct.

She isn’t the first to bring the issue forward, several bills have been attempted in the last 10 years, but have never made it to the committee.

“Almost every party has brought a bill trying to get pension protection. But in every one of the other bills, there was always something that was contentious. So what I did was just looked at all the other bills and cherry picked all the parts everyone could agree on,” she said.

Gladu is charting a similar course to her passed palliative care bill, by getting support from other parties for every step the bill has to take, and told CTV News London, “We have all parties’ agreement to send it to committee, and so go to finance in the fall and hopefully pass soon after that.”

Once passed it will need royal assent.

“There are multiple senators on all sides of the Senate that have indicated their support to help support that process. Hopefully it’ll pass in 2023 and some measures would immediately come into play,” Gladu added.

McEwan says a bill like that would have made a difference for some of his colleagues.

“I can show you a list of people that are not with us anymore, that have not realized that and had pensioners been addressed at the very beginning of all of this, which is what's in this legislation or proposed legislation. I believe that would have been very different for a lot of people,” McEwan said.

The bill is expected to go to the Finance Committee this fall, with the hope that it will go through the Senate and be passed into law sometime in 2023.