iHeartRadio

Private plane crashes in northern Ont., no injuries reported


Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a plane crash at the airport in Moosonee. (Photo courtesy of the OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a plane crash at the airport in Moosonee.

“No injuries reported,” police said on social media late Thursday morning.

“Investigation is ongoing. Aircraft to be removed from runway.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available. 

12