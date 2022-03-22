iHeartRadio

Pro bull riders returning to Rogers Place in November

image.jpg

Professional bull riding is set to return to Rogers Place in Edmonton this November.

Professional Bull Riders will hold the Canadian National Finals at the home of the Oilers on November 11 and 12.

PBR Canada says the event will have a $175,000 pay out, including a $50,000 bonus to be awarded to the season champion.

The event will be broadcast on TSN and tickets go on sale on Friday. 

12